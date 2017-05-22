Theresa May's lead slashed after publishing manifesto

EDINBURGH British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead in the opinion polls has narrowed after her Conservatives and the Labour opposition published their policy plans this week.

Mrs May had been on course for a landslide with a majority of up to 150 seats, opinion polls had indicated in the early stages of campaigning ahead of the June 8 national vote.

But four polls on Saturday showed the Conservatives with an expected vote share of between 44 per cent and 46 per cent, still easily ahead of the Labour Party on 33 per cent to 35 per cent, but pointing to a smaller projected majority of about 40 seats.

A YouGov poll showed her lead had halved to nine points in a week.

On Thursday, Mrs May launched pledges for the government to adopt a more interventionist stance in an attempt to attract traditional Labour supporters.

She also set out plans to transfer a greater share of the cost of caring for elderly people from taxpayers to those who can afford to pay for their own care, including property owners who are the basis of support for her party, and to restrict a currently universal winter fuel payment for older people.

YouGov found that 40 per cent of the public were opposed to the policy changes for the elderly, while 35 per cent were supportive, the Sunday Times said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Conservatives policies would set the young against the old in a "war between generations".