Thousands march in celebration of science
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Thousands of people turned out in cities across the United States and beyond yesterday for Earth Day events billed as a "celebration of science" to counter what organisers say is a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge in Washington.
The "March for Science" festivities included scientific "teach-ins," speeches by researchers and environmentalists, and musical performances on Washington's National Mall under cloudy skies with occasional drizzles.
Hundreds of cities and towns from Boston to Sydney, Australia, hosted rallies and festive parades where marchers carried signs like "There is no Planet B" and "Make Science Great Again," a play on US President Donald Trump's campaign promise to "Make America Great Again".
While the events were non-partisan according to organisers, many marchers were in effect protesting against Mr Trump's proposal to sharply cut federal science and research budgets and his administration's scepticism about climate change and the need to slow global warming. The marches put a new twist on the traditional Earth Day activities. - REUTERS