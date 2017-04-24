Thousands march in celebration of science

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Thousands of people turned out in cities across the United States and beyond yesterday for Earth Day events billed as a "celebration of science" to counter what organisers say is a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge in Washington.

The "March for Science" festivities included scientific "teach-ins," speeches by researchers and environmentalists, and musical performances on Washington's National Mall under cloudy skies with occasional drizzles.

Hundreds of cities and towns from Boston to Sydney, Australia, hosted rallies and festive parades where marchers carried signs like "There is no Planet B" and "Make Science Great Again," a play on US President Donald Trump's campaign promise to "Make America Great Again".