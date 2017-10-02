Thousands march for democracy in HK

HONG KONG Tens of thousands marched in Hong Kong yesterday in an "anti-authoritarian rule" march that called for the resignation of the city's top legal official over the recent jailing of democracy activists. The march has been an annual event over the past few years on China's Oct 1 National Day.

"Without democracy, how can we have the rule of law," the crowds yelled as they marched through downpours to Hong Kong's government headquarters.

Organisers estimate about 40,000 people took part.