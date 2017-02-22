Thousands in US rally against Trump

Demonstrators protesting against US president Donald Trump at the 'Not My Presidents Day' Rally in New York.

NEW YORK: About 10,000 anti-Trump protesters marched in New York to shouts of "not my president!" on Monday, joined by others in cities across the US on its Presidents Day holiday.

After a raucous first month in office, President Donald Trump returned to Washington after spending a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Miami Beach, Florida, which he calls the "Winter White House".

Anti-Trump activists took advantage of the federal public holiday, dedicated to US presidents, to organise rallies in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington and other cities.

In New York, Mr Trump's home base, demonstrators gathered in Columbus Circle, in front of Trump International Hotel, to voice their dismay.

The crowd grew to 10,000, according to an unofficial police estimate.

One of the protesters, retired psychotherapist Rima Strauss, wore a denim jacket with a button that read "Not my president" and another one showing a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin holding a baby Trump in diapers.

"He's hurting our country. We're losing our country if we don't do something," Mr Strauss said. "Trump won't listen to us, but if ordinary people march in the streets, maybe we'll have some kind of revolution against Trump, I hope."