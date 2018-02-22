Three charged with selling fake infant formula in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Three people were charged with selling and distributing fake infant formula at a Johor court yesterday.

Yap Kai Chai, 59, Ling Mei Nar, 42, and Yap Chang Hong, 26, were identified as business partners of a string of Chinese medicinal drug stores, operating in several locations in the state, the New Straits Times reported.

On the first count, Yap Kai Chai and Ling, as business partners of TCM Yongtai Lian in Taman Mutiara Rini, Skudai, had allegedly committed the offence of selling fake Enfalac A+ Step 1 (1.8kg), which was found with counterfeited trademark on the product packaging.

On the second charge, Yap Kai Chai allegedly committed the same offence with his son Chang Hong, his business partner of the Yong Thye Lian drug store in Taman Nusa Bestari, Skudai.

If found guilty, both offences carries a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$3,370) for each of the traded good or imprisonment of up to three years or both.

The father and son were also charged with possession of 208 packs of fake infant formula.

The three pleaded not guilty and claimed trial before Sessions Court Judge Jailani Rahman.