Three cheers for South Korean grannies

SEOUL: Some South Korean women in their 60s and older are embracing pursuits of their own choosing for the first time.

After spending much of their lives in a patriarchal society where women were expected to stay at home and raise children, they are now going back to school.

Madam Kim Soon Sil, 88, is among some 370 students aged 60 and up at Ilsung Women's School in Seoul.

She grew up under Japan's colonial rule of Korea from 1910 to 1945 and had to leave school at 13. It was not until 70 years later that she could fulfil her longing to continue her studies in history and English.

"I can feel small changes to my health every day, but if my health permits, I want to enroll in university," she said.

Madam Oh Geum Nyu, 82, is one of the oldest of 30 members in Cheer Mommy, a cheerleading squad with an average age of 75.

"Because I come here, I don't need to take any medicine," she said.

Cheer Mommy started out as a local authority leisure programme, but the squad now travels across the country to compete in tournaments against rivals decades younger.

The choreography lacks stunts like back flips or somersaults, and it takes them much longer to remember routines.