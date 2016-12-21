Three hurt in attack on  Muslim prayer hall in Zurich

Ambulance and police cars are seen outside a Muslim prayer hall, central Zurich, on December 19, 2016, after three people were injured by gunfire.

ZURICH A gunman opened fire at worshippers in a Muslim prayer hall in the Swiss city of Zurich on Monday. He later fled.

Three men were hurt, said the police. A body was found a few hundred metres from the scene, an AFP photographer said, but it was unclear if it was connected to the shooting, which took place inside the city's Islamic Centre, near the central station.

At around 5.30pm, the gunman entered the centre, where several worshippers were gathered and began shooting, Zurich police said in a statement.

He "fired several shots at the worshippers", police said.

"Three men, aged 30, 35 and 56, were injured, some seriously. The suspect then escaped from the mosque in the direction of Central Station," the statement said.

Witnesses had described the shooter as a man aged around 30, wearing dark clothes and a dark woollen cap.