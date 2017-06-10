Three linked to deadly Melbourne siege held for questioning after raid

Australian police carrying out raids at an apartment block in Melbourne yesterday. PHOTO:REUTERS

MELBOURNE: Australian counter-terrorism police conducted pre-dawn raids in the southern city of Melbourne yesterday and are questioning three men they said are suspected of providing weapons used in a deadly siege this week claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation joined the police in carrying out search warrants on three addresses linked to last Monday's attack in Australia's second-largest city, Victoria state deputy police commissioner Shane Patton said.

Police shot dead gunman Yacqub Khayre, who they said had a long criminal history, last Monday night after he killed a man in an apartment block in a beachside Melbourne suburb and held a woman hostage for several hours.

Three police officers were wounded in a shoot-out at the end of the siege, but the woman was unhurt.

Mr Patton told reporters that a 32-year-old man was arrested after yesterday's raids. A second man, 31, and his father are being questioned by counter-terrorism police, he said.

The men are not suspected of militant activity, but "they may be involved in the provision of firearms in this matter", Mr Patton said.

IMITATION SHOTGUN

Police seized an imitation shotgun, but no firearms or live ammunition were found, he said.

Monday's siege sparked debates about immigration and parole laws.