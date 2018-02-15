Three shot and wounded near US National Security Agency office

Three people were shot and wounded near the US National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters in Maryland, and one person was in custody, local media reported yesterday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation sent agents to investigate the incident, its Baltimore office said on Twitter.

CBS News broadcast images of a black sport utility vehicle parked near the entrance of the NSA with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield.

The vehicle was at the end of a dead-end lane marked by concrete NSA-stamped barricade blocks on one side and a chain-link fence on the other, near a toll-booth-style entrance gate, the CBS video showed.

Local fire and police departments said on Twitter they were responding to a possible shooting incident outside the agency's campus in Fort Meade.

A spokesman at Fort Meadesaid he could not confirm the shooting. He did confirm that one person had been injured.