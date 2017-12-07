Time names sexual abuse Silence Breakers as Person of the Year

NEW YORK: Time magazine yesterday named "The Silence Breakers" who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.

"The Silence Breakers" designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year's first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.

President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, reported AFP.

"This reckoning appears to have sprung up overnight. But it has actually been simmering for years, decades, centuries," Time's story said.

"These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, gathering strength by the day, and in the past two months alone, their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results: nearly every day, CEOs have been fired, moguls toppled, icons disgraced. In some cases, criminal charges have been brought."

Time's editor-in-chief announced the pick yesterday morning on NBC's "Today", reported CNN.