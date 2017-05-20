Times Square killer driver is US Navy vet with drinking problem

NEW YORK: The driver of the car that smashed through New York City's Times Square on Thursday, killing a teenager and injuring 22, was a US Navy veteran who had been arrested at least four times for offences including drink driving and threatening someone with a knife.

Richard Rojas, 26, plowed into people on the sidewalk in his burgundy Honda car and sped three blocks before crashing into a metal pole, police said.

According to Reuters, he said after being arrested: "You were supposed to shoot me! I wanted to kill them."

Rojas returned from his Navy service with a drinking problem and had posted "crazy stuff" on social media, said a friend, Mr Harrison Ramos, speaking to Reuters at the Bronx apartment building where Rojas lives.

"Don't make him out to be a terrorist or something," Mr Ramos said. "He served his country and when he came back, nobody helped him.

"He went through a real tough time," Mr Ramos said, adding that he had lost contact with Rojas.

"That's my friend. I care about him, and it hurts."

A week ago, Rojas was arrested at his apartment for threatening another man with a knife.

He pleaded guilty to harassment, a violation, and was not sentenced to any prison time.

Rojas was also charged with drink driving in 2008 and 2015.