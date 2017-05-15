Tiong Bahru Plaza hit by 'unprecedented' global ransomware attack

Tiong Bahru Plaza's digital directory service has been hit by a ransomware attack that has infected computers worldwide since Friday.

A photo posted on Reddit on Saturday night showed a malware message on the mall directory, suggesting it had been hit by the ransomware WannaCry, The Straits Times reported.

The mall operators told Channel NewsAsia that they were alerted to the incident around 5pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said the digital directory service is provided by a third-party vendor, and vendor systems have been disconnected from the board while a solution patch is being installed.

She said no sensitive information in the mall directories was leaked, and hackers did not receive any money or bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented cyber attack has hit more than 200,000 victims in more than 150 countries, Europol executive director Rob Wainwright said in London yesterday.

The head of the pan-European Union policing agency said that few had given in to the demands for payment to unblock files so far, but warned that the situation was escalating, AFP reported.

Mr Wainwright told Britain's ITV network: "We are running around 200 global operations against cybercrime each year but we've never seen anything like this.

"The latest count is over 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries. Many of those victims will be businesses, including large corporations.

"The global reach is unprecedented."