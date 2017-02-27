Tom Perez wins Democratic Party chair

WASHINGTON US opposition Democrats have chosen establishment figure Tom Perez to lead the fight against President Donald Trump and the Republican Congress.

Mr Perez, 55, a labour secretary under former president Barack Obama and the party's first Hispanic-American leader, immediately named the contest's runner-up, leftist lawmaker Keith Ellison, as the party's deputy chairman.

Mr Perez, who won 235 votes against the 200 for Mr Ellison - a Bernie Sanders supporter - was seen as the establishment pick.