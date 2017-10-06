Top Catalist stocks outperform STI's top 10

The 10 largest stocks on the Catalist board have delivered a market cap-weighted average price return of 35.2 per cent so far this year, easily outperforming the blue-chip Straits Times Index on 12.4 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange used the secondary board's 10 largest stocks by market cap to come up with the comparison in a report yesterday.

The top performer was concert promoter UnUsUaL. Its shares have soared 170 per cent since it was spun-off from mm2 Asia in April.

In second place was Moya Holdings Asia, which became Indonesia's largest water treatment company after buying over its larger rival Acuatico in June. Its shares have surged 118.9 per cent this year.

Coffee shop operator Kimly was next, up 50 per cent, while the Singapore Medical Group stock is ahead 29.9 per cent.

Waste management company 800 Super Holdings rounded out the top five with a rise of 24.9 per cent. The common thread running through the top names is that they all sell a specific growth story.

UnUsUaL is covered by NRA Capital head of research Liu Jinshu, who said: "It is a market leader in its business in Singapore. They hold the most number of large-scale concerts and are also expanding into China."

KGI analyst Colin Tan said it remains to be seen if pure investing or speculation is behind the rise of the top performers. - THE STRAITS TIMES

