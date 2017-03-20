Top Chinese cop jailed 17 years

LIAONING A Chinese court has sentenced a senior police officer to 17 years in prison for his part in a bribes-for-projects scandal, proceeds from which were used to buy two homes in Australia.

Wang Jun Ren, 59, the police chief of Guta district in Jinzhou City in the Chinese province of Liaoning, accepted 6.8 million yuan (S$1.3 million) in bribes, court documents show.

He doled out construction projects in return for the bribes, and used part of the money to buy two Australian properties for his family.