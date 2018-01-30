Top M’sia court rules unilateral conversion of kids to Islam unlawful

PUTRAJAYA: It has taken nine years, but Ms M. Indira Gandhi's legal tussle has finally come to an end as the Federal Court ruled in her favour, nullifying the unilateral conversion of her three children to Islam by her ex-husband, Mr Mohd Riduan Abdullah.

Tears of joy ran down her cheeks but the Hindu mum was unable to celebrate the news with Prasana, her youngest child, now aged nine.

"My daughter is still missing. I want to see her. I really need to hold her. It has been nine years" she told reporters after the apex court delivered its verdict yesterday.

"Even though we have won this case, she is not here. My two older children are still waiting to hear the news," she said, adding that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Haron could now act and locate her daughter.

The Federal Court on April 29, 2016, had ordered the Inspector-General of Police to execute a warrant of arrest for Riduan, who had disobeyed the Ipoh High Court's order to return Prasana to her mother.

Ms Indira's lawyer M. Kulasegaran said the landmark decision now spells out that civil courts can hear such matters even if there is a contradictory Syariah Court decision.