Top M'sian civil servant nabbed for corruption

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized gold bars and cash amounting to about RM3 million (S$962,000) in a graft investigation involving a top-ranking civil servant.

It was reported that the secretary-general of a Federal ministry with a Datuk title was the latest to be detained by the MACC for alleged corruption.

"Also arrested was a 29-year-old male who is believed to have received and kept bribes from contractors, suppliers and vendors linked to the secretary-general," said MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki in a statement yesterday. A team from the MACC picked up both suspects at about 8am yesterday.

BRIBES

The Datuk, 59, was arrested at his house in USJ Subang Jaya.

He is suspected to have abused his power and position since 2010 to solicit for bribes.Initial investigations showed the Datuk had a direct hand in appointing contractors, suppliers and vendors.