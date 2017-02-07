Top US firms go to court against Trump immigration ban

Several US technology giants, including Apple, Google and Microsoft, banded together on Sunday to file a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant harm on American business".

The brief, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, included other top tech firms including Facebook, Twitter and Intel, as well as non-tech companies such as Levi Strauss and Chobani. In all nearly 100 firms, including eBay, Netflix and Uber signed onto the brief.

Trump's move, the most contentious of his first two weeks in office, faces crucial legal hurdles.

His administration has to justify the executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries and the entry of refugees, after a federal judge in Seattle blocked it on Friday.

"The Order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than 50 years," the brief stated.

"The Order inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth as a result," it added.

"Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list."

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco over the weekend denied the Trump administration's request for an immediate stay of the Seattle federal judge's temporary restraining order that blocked nationwide the implementation of key parts of the travel ban.