Toxicologist: Kim Jong Nam died painful death

PETALING JAYA: Kim Jong Nam (right) would have died a "horribly painful" death, says former Universiti Sains Malaysia toxicologist Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He told The Star Online that the VX nerve agent used on Mr Kim was so potent that his assassins would have needed no more than 10mg to 15mg for it to have been lethal.

Dr Dzulkefly said VX acts on the nervous system, jamming it and causing the victim to be suffocated within minutes or even seconds after contact.

"It was used in chemical warfare, and I was a part of the team that studied it for the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

"In this case, from what I see, it was dermal inhalation, which means it must be acute toxicity," he said, adding that there is no antidote for high dosages of the VX agent.