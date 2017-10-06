Traces of deadly nerve agent found on accused: Expert

Siti Aisyah (third from left) and Doan Thi Huong (right) have pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Kim Jong Nam.

KUALA LUMPUR: Traces of a deadly nerve agent that killed the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were found on the clothes worn by the two women accused of the sensational murder, a Malaysian court was told yesterday.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, a Vietnamese, are charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX, a chemical poison banned by the United Nations, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13.

A chemical weapons expert with the Malaysian government said his analysis showed traces of VX, its precursors and degradation products on the sleeves of a T-shirt worn by Doan, as well as VX degradation products on Siti's sleeveless shirt.

"The presence of precursors and VX confirms the presence of VX itself," the expert, Mr Raja Subramaniam, told the court outside the Malaysian capital.

"I also found degradation products of VX, which confirms the presence of VX."

The testimony was used to back the prosecution's position that VX was used in the murder and was the sole cause of death, a scenario defence lawyers disputed this week. In response to a prosecution question, Mr Subramaniam agreed that VX could be applied on a bare palm and potentially have no effect on a person if washed off quickly enough.

The lethality of VX depended on the dosage and where on the body it was applied, he added.

"The concentration required varies by a factor of 26, from the cheek, which is sensitive, to the palm, which is least sensitive, to have the same effect," Mr Subramaniam said.

He added that penetration of VX into the body is highest in areas with higher concentrations of blood, such as the head, neck, eyes and ears. On the least sensitive areas, such as the palm, where larger amounts of tissue and fat deposits block absorption, Mr Subramaniam said an individual would have up to 15 minutes to wash off the nerve poison with running water.

"If you decontaminate within 15 minutes, most likely no effect or delayed effect (from VX)," he said, citing studies on human test subjects.