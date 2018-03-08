Trade wars will hurt, not help, US security

Mr Donald Trump's tough trade talk has the world on edge.

He could unravel the global trading system, raise prices on basic goods, make American businesses less competitive, drive a wedge between the US and its European allies, and open the door for China to construct new trade barriers.

Mr Trump's plan, which shocked markets last week, would raise tariffs - or taxes - on the steel and aluminium used to make everything from car s to skyscrapers to beer cans.

It is basic economics: When taxes go up on the inputs of manufacturing, higher costs are passed onto consumers.

Economists agree that Mr Trump's policy would threaten far more American jobs than it would protect.

World Trade Organisation director general Roberto Azevêdo recently said that "a trade war is in no one's interests."

Most people don't remember how the last trade war worsened the pain of the Great Depression and helped foster the political extremism that led to World War II.

Mr Trump is inches away from igniting a trade war with America's largest trading partners. Once the US imposes higher tariffs, Europe is likely to respond by targeting key American exports; China, Canada and Mexico could also retaliate.

Mr Trump has already said he would then up the ante and raise tariffs on European cars coming into the US.

Meanwhile, American industries unable to export to important markets could be forced to decrease production, cut hours, lay off workers, and potentially close their doors.

The national security rationale for unleashing this economic pain is perplexing. It could backfire and make the US even less secure. America's top steel exporters include allies like Canada, South Korea, Mexico and the EU. China ranks eleventh on this list.

Mr Trump's weak argument could empower China - and other countries - to erect their own trade barriers under vague national security arguments.

It was this concern that drove the Obama administration to challenge China's tariff increase on rare earth exports at the WTO in 2015.

Rare earth elements - of which China controls about 97 per cent of global production - are used to manufacture mobile phones, hybrid car batteries and wind turbines. They are also used to produce laser targeting devices and the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter.

The Obama administration teamed up with Japan and the EU to confront China and won - keeping Pandora's box closed and strengthening the rules based trading system.

After World War II, America led the way in building a rule-based framework for international commerce. Those rules and institutions have helped provide a peaceful and fair forum for dispute resolution.

Enforcement of international rules is key to the health of the system and the success of any trade agreement.

If Washington circumvents these rules to pursue a rogue approach, Mr Trump will preside over the abdication of US leadership and the ascension of Chinese influence.

He will turn America's back on the system it built. - REUTERS

The writer was the deputy assistant US Trade Representative for Public Affairs in the Obama administration