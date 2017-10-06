Traffic jam forces Jokowi to walk 2km to parade

President Joko Widodo waving after getting out of his car.

JAKARTA: Indonesia's notorious traffic congestion was on display yesterday after President Joko Widodo was forced to walk two kilometres in the scorching heat to attend a military parade.

Mr Widodo had to attend a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesian military's founding.

He and senior government officials were held up by gridlock as they approached the parade in Cilegon, a port city about 2½ hours by road from Jakarta, the presidential palace said.

After a 30-minute wait, "the President then decided from inside the car that he would walk", Mr Widodo's guard Ili Dasili said in a statement.

National police chief Tito Karnavian, who was also stuck in the jam, joined Mr Widodo.