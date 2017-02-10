Trapped man keeps nose above water for two hours with yoga pose

After his excavator fell into a waterhole, Australian farmer Daniel Miller survived by keeping just his nose above water.

Mr Miller, 45, was working on his property, about 300km from Sydney, when the edge of a dam gave way.

He was pinned down by a bar on the three-tonne excavator. To save himself, he adopted a yoga pose - arching his back - until a neighbour 500m away heard him shouting, reported the BBC.

"I guess it was the cobra position," Mr Miller told Sydney's Daily Telegraph. "I'm not a yogi but you could say yoga saved my life. That and the will to live." He was pulled out by rescue crews after about two hours and taken to hospital with minor injuries.