Triad fight could be reason for brutal JB murder: Report

PUTRAJAYA/JOHOR BARU: A fight between two triads was the cause of the brutal murder of a man at a petrol station in Johor Baru, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said yesterday, according to media reports.

The victim - whom Malaysian media have identified as Tan Ah Choy, or Ah Chiu - was believed to be the leader of an underworld organisation, Dr Zahid was quoted by The Star as saying. The 44-year-old was savagely attacked by four men at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi on Sunday.

A video of the attack showed the four stabbing the victim and running him over with a car, to the horror of onlookers.

"Police have zeroed in on the reason and have identified the four assailants. A manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects," said Dr Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Affairs Minister, The Star reported.

Separately, the deputy police chief told reporters he had ordered a task force to be formed to investigate the case.

"This is a serious incident that has traumatised the public," Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim said at a press conference.

"I have contacted the Johor police chief and instructed him to form a task force for the case."

Meanwhile, a police source told The Malay Mail that the victim may have been caught in a drug dispute.