Tributes pour in for George Michael

George Michael was due to release a documentary next year and was also working on a new album.

Sing the words: "Last Christmas..." and most people will know that the next few words will be: "I gave you my heart".

That's the powerful impression George Michael, who died on Sunday, left on millions around the world.

His publicist said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

His manager Michael Lippman told Billboard magazine that he died of heart failure.

Thames Valley Police said: "At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course."

The singer, who rose to fame with the band Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums in his career, was 53.

Singer Elton John published a picture of himself with Michael on his Instagram. "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," the British star wrote.

Madonna posted a video of herself presenting Michael an award: "Farewell my Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us."

Michael was due to release a documentary next year after a period of living as a virtual recluse in which he hit the headlines for drug-related bizarre incidents.

Earlier this month, it was announced that producer and songwriter Naughty Boy was working with Michael on a new album for next year.

Michael was best known for his 1980s hits Last Christmas, Freedom, Careless Whisper and Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, but his career spanned more than three decades.

He won a string of awards including two Grammies. His last album Symphonica (2014) rose to No. 1 in the charts.

The band Duran Duran, 1980s contemporaries of Wham!, posted on Twitter: "2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael's family."

Wham! co-star Andrew Ridgeley said he was "heartbroken" by the death.

Canadian musician Bryan Adams tweeted: "I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us."

Tributes poured in from outside the music world too.

Football presenter and ex-England captain Gary Lineker tweeted: "No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year."