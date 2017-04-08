Trucks rams into crowd in Stockholm, at least 5 dead

Police escorting the suspect away after the attack (above).

A truck has driven into people on a street in central Stockholm, killing at least five people and injuring an unknown number in an incident being treated by police as a possible terror attack, Swedish media said yesterday.

A witness told Reuters that body-like forms were seen covered by blankets at the incident scene.

At least five people are confirmed dead and many more injured after the attack, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.

The vehicle was apparently also driven into a department store, a witness told Reuters.

Said Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven: "Sweden has been attacked. Everything points to a terror attack."

He cancelled a planned trip to Gothenburg to return to the capital.

He also said a suspect had been arrested.

The driver of the truck - which according to Daily Mail was stolen from a brewery - is still at large.

"A vehicle has injured people on Drottninggatan," police spokesman Towe Hagg told Reuters.

Police also said they have received information regarding possible shots fired, but the information has not yet been confirmed.

They urged people to avoid the city centre. All subway traffic was being shut down in the city, news agency TT reported.

The incident occurred just before 9pm Singapore time at the corner of the Ahlens department store and the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.

A witness, identified only as Anna, told local Aftonbladet news that she saw "hundreds" of people running away.

She said: "I saw hundreds of people run, they ran for their lives. I turned and ran as well."

Other witnesses reported hearing screams from the scene, Britain's The Sun reported.

Mr Jan Granroth was in a shoe store nearby when he heard the screams.

"We stood inside a shoe store... and people started screaming. So I looked out... and I saw a huge truck slam into the wall opposite," Aftonbladet quoted him as saying.

Mr Christoffer Ung was shopping at Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan when the truck struck the building.

The falling wall came towards him like an "avalanche", he told Svenska Dagbladet, a Swedish news site.

"People turned in panic and ran for the exits," he said. "When I came out of the building, I saw flames coming out of the building."

Another witness said he saw at least two people being run over.

"I ran as fast as I could from there," said another man, identified only as Mr Dimitris.

Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm, and a large number of police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, witnesses said.

Yesterday's incident occurred just one block away from where a suicide bomber injured two people and killed himself in December 2013.