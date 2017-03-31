Trump and China's Xi tee up summit

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping will meet Mr Donald Trump next week at the US leader's Florida golf resort, the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the world's two most powerful nations.

The visit, which will take place at Mr Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago club, follows a rocky start to US-China relations under the billionaire politician, who has repeatedly blasted Beijing for its trade policies and reluctance to bring pressure on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.

The meeting, which is scheduled for April 6-7 and was confirmed by both countries yesterday, could be crucial in setting the tone of the relationship between the two powers in coming years.