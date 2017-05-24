Trump asked 2 intel chiefs to deny Russia link: Report

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump asked two top US intelligence officials in March to help push back against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation into his campaign's possible links with Russia, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

In the latest report suggesting the White House sought to tamp down the Russia probe, the Post said Mr Trump urged National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers and director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to publicly deny any evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia during last year's presidential election.

Citing current and former intelligence officials, the Post said both Mr Rogers and Mr Coats, who was appointed by Mr Trump, did not comply with his request.

Mr Trump made the request after then FBI director James Comey revealed that the agency had been investigating Russian interference into the election since July last year.

Last week, US media reported that Mr Trump had pressed Mr Comey in meetings and phone calls to pull back on the investigation. The White House has denied that Mr Trump pressured Mr Comey in any way.

But the FBI director, whom Mr Trump fired recently, wrote detailed memos on his discussions with the President that were cited in the media reports.