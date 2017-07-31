Trump attacks Republicans after failed healthcare repeal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump lashed out at fellow Republicans in Congress on Saturday after suffering a major setback when the Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and John McCain had joined Democrats in a dramatic thumbs-down vote that triggered the stunning collapse of Mr Trump's healthcare reforms.

But the President demanded that lawmakers revisit the hot-button issue, taunting them by saying that otherwise they are no more than "total quitters".

"... Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill!" he wrote in a series of angry tweets over the space of several hours.

But some lawmakers are also seeking a new path on healthcare reform.

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Bill Cassidy and Dean Heller met Mr Trump on Friday on a plan that would task states - rather than the federal government - with crafting healthcare plans.

In an ominous warning, Mr Trump appeared to threaten lawmakers that he would end government payments to health insurers if Congress did not quickly approve a new bill.

"If a new healthcare Bill is not approved quickly, bailouts for insurance companies and bailouts for members of Congress will end very soon!" he wrote.