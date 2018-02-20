Trump blasts Oprah over episode on 60 Minutes

An irate Donald Trump let fly at media mogul Oprah Winfrey on Twitter on Sunday night.

The US President was reacting to a segment on CBS's 60 Minutes programme and again said he hoped she would face him as an opponent in the 2020 presidential race.

Actress and television host Winfrey, now a contributor to the CBS programme, led a panel of 14 Republican, Democrat and Independent voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan in a wide ranging discussion about Mr Trump's first year in office.

Mr Trump tweeted: "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Ms Winfrey has told media outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, that she is not running for president, but has considered it. The panellists ranged from voters who said, "I love him more and more every day," to others questioning Trump's stability, saying, "All he does is bully people".