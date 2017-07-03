Trump blasts states for not giving up data

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump lashed out at the growing number of states refusing to give voters' personal information to a committee he created to investigate alleged voter fraud.

He wrote on Twitter: "What are they trying to hide?"

More than 20 states, including Kentucky, California and New York, have declined to provide some or all of the information, saying it was unnecessary and violated privacy.

"This commission was formed to try to find basis for the lie that Mr Trump put forward that has no foundation," Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes told Reuters previously in an interview.

Mr Trump has made unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally for his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in last November's election.

Mr Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created in May, sent a letter to the 50 states asking for voter information including names, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, political affiliations, felony convictions and voting histories.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended his aggressive use of Twitter on Saturday, hours after firing off his latest volley in his feud with media, AFP reported.

Following an early morning Twitter tirade at CNN, NBC and a morning show host he taunted as "dumb as a rock", he went on the defensive.

"My use of social media is not Presidential - it's modern day presidential," Mr Trump posted on Twitter.