Trump calls Comey a 'showboat'

Mr Donald Trump's description of the man he fired was contradicted by others.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday ran into resistance for calling ousted Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief James Comey a "showboat".

The attack was swiftly contradicted by top US senators and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who pledged that an investigation into possible Trump campaign ties with Russia will proceed with vigour.

In his first interview since firing Mr Comey on Tuesday, Mr Trump tried to underscore the dismissal as about his performance and not about the Russia probe.

"He's a showboat. He's a grandstander," Mr Trump told NBC News.

"The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that, everybody knows that."

Mr McCabe contradicted Mr Trump's talk of turmoil at the FBI, saying Mr Comey had "broad support" from the rank and file and "still does to this day".