Trump campaign's alleged Russian links to be probed

The US House of Representatives intelligence committee will investigate allegations of collusion between Mr Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel said.

"We have reached a written agreement, the minority and the majority in the House intelligence committee, that we will investigate allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign," Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said on MSNBC.

US intelligence analysts have concluded that Russia tried to help Mr Trump win the White House by discrediting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her party through cyber attacks.

President Barack Obama, a Democrat, expelled Russian diplomats in retaliation in December.

Mr Trump has denied any of his associates had contacts with Moscow before last year's election and dismissed the controversy as a "scam" perpetrated by a hostile news media.

Moscow has also denied the accusations.