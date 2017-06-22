Trump: China's efforts on N. Korea not working

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: Chinese efforts to persuade North Korea to rein in its nuclear programme have failed, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, ratcheting up rhetoric over the death of an American student who had been detained by Pyongyang.

Mr Trump had held high hopes for greater cooperation from China to exert influence over North Korea, leaning heavily on Chinese President Xi Jinping for his assistance.

Mr Trump tweeted: "While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!"

'UNREMITTING EFFORTS'

China's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Beijing had made "unremitting efforts" to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula, and that it had "always played an important and constructive role".

"China's efforts to resolve the peninsula nuclear issue is not due to any external pressure, but because China is a member of the region and a responsible member of the international community, and because resolving the peninsula nuclear issue is in China's interests," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.