Trump condemns white supremacy after reviving 'both sides' rhetoric

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law a congressional resolution condemning white supremacists, after lawmakers manoeuvred him into a corner, following his infamous equivocal response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mr Trump signed the resolution "rejecting white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups", which was unanimously passed by Congress earlier in the week.

In a statement, he said he was "pleased to sign" the measure, adding that "as Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms".

Last month, a rally by far-right extremists turned violent and a counter-demonstrator, Ms Heather Heyer, was killed when a car driven by a white supremacist plowed into a crowd.

Mr Trump was widely criticised then for suggesting "both sides" shared blame for the violence.

Earlier on Thursday, he revived the rhetoric, sparking another round of controversy.

"I think especially in light of the advent of Antifa, if you look at what is going on there, you have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also," Mr Trump said, referring to anti-fascist groups that have sprung up in opposition to a resurgent white nationalist movement.