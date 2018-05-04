Trump confirms ‘reimbursement’ in porn star deal

US President Donald Trump yesterday confirmed a "reimbursement" as part of a hush agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels over allegations of a decade-old affair, but he said campaign money was not involved.

Mr Trump's comments in a series of tweets, which contradicted his earlier denials of knowledge of a payment to Ms Daniels, came after former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, a member of the president's legal team, said Mr Trump reimbursed his lawyer, Mr Michael Cohen, for the US$130,000 (S$173,000) payment.

Mr Cohen "received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement," the non-disclosure agreement involving Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Ms Clifford, who alleges an intimate relationship with Mr Trump from 2006 to 2007, has filed a suit in Los Angeles to declare that agreement invalid.

"The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair, despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair," Mr Trump said.

"Prior to its violation by Ms Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction," he wrote, misspelling "role".

Ms Clifford signed the hush agreement days before the November 2016 presidential election, which Mr Trump won.