Trump critic claims his travel privileges are being reviewed

The father of an American soldier killed in Iraq, who came under criticism last year from then-candidate Donald Trump, said he has cancelled a speaking engagement in Toronto, Canada, after being notified that his US travel privileges were under review.

Mr Khizr Khan, an American citizen born in Pakistan, said he had not been given a reason as to why his travel privileges were being reviewed.

He did not say what kind of review he was subject to, which US agency ordered it or who told him of the change.

"This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad," Mr Khan said in a statement issued by the engagement organiser.