Trump to declare emergency over opioid crisis

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would declare next week a national emergency on opioid abuse, a move that could give states access to federal funds to fight the drug crisis.

The US is battling a surge in opioid-related deaths, including 33,000 in 2015, more than any year on record, according to federal data.

"The opioid is a tremendous emergency," Mr Trump told Fox Business Network on Wednesday. "Next week, I am going to (be) declaring an emergency, (a) national emergency on drugs."

He said in August that he would declare opioid abuse a national emergency.

Opioids, primarily prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl - a drug 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine - are fuelling the drug overdoses.