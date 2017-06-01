Trump: Figure out what 'covfefe' means

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has proved he has not lost his sense of humour in office, challenging his audience to figure out what on earth "covfefe" means after his tweet sparked an Internet firestorm.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe"???" he tweeted yesterday after his mystery tweet sent the Internet into meltdown.

His original tweet had also been deleted from his account. Earlier, the world was left scratching their heads over "covfefe" - a bizarre word apparently created by the president.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," read the US leader's short tweet.

Was it an acronym? A secret message? Or just a typo?

Wags around the world weighed in with biting sarcasm and #covfefe quickly became the top trending item on Twitter.

Comments included a mock Google translation of covfefe from Russian into English as "I resign", and comments like "Drain the covfefe" - a play on Mr Donald Trump's promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

"Covfefe is a great word, period! - Sean Spicer tomorrow," read one tweet, mentioning the president's spokesman.

To avoid confusion, the Regent's English Language Centre in London wrote: "To all of our English language students, we can confirm that 'covfefe' is not an English word. Yet."