Trump finally condemns fatal Oregon stabbings

USA/PORTLAND: United States President Donald Trump in a tweet on Monday condemned the fatal stabbings of two good samaritans who tried to stop a man from harassing a pair of women who appeared to be Muslim.

It came days after an advocacy group urged Mr Trump to condemn the attacks which it claimed his anti-Muslim rhetoric had encouraged.

A third man who also came to the aid of the women suffered serious wounds in the attack on a Portland commuter train on Friday, hours before the start of Ramadan, Islam's holy month.

"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them," Mr Trump said in a Twitter message before taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

ANTI-ISLAMIC

Mr Trump's tweet came days after the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the President to condemn the Oregon rampage and speak out against what the advocacy group sees as a rising tide of anti-Islamic sentiment.

Anti-Muslim incidents increased more than 50 per cent in the US last year, it said.

Immediately after the stabbings, CAIR National Executive Nihad Awad said Mr Trump has stirred up bigotry and racism "through his numerous statements, policies and appointments that have negatively impacted minority communities".