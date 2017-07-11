Trump fires angry tweets about Comey, healthcare bill

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage yesterday.

In a series of angry missives, he accused former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey of leaking classified information, exhorted lawmakers to push through his healthcare bill and defended daughter Ivanka for standing in for him for a short while at a G-20 meeting in Germany.

They came after the New York Times reported that his son Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet a Kremlin-linked lawyer during last year's election campaign after being promised damaging information about Mrs Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump's then-campaign chairman, Mr Paul Manafort, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting at Trump Tower on June 9 last year, two weeks after Mr Trump won the Republican nomination, the Times reported, citing three White House advisers.

Soon after, Mr Trump's angry tweets went straight for the jugular.

"James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media," Mr Trump wrote. "That is so illegal!"

Mr Trump proceeded to defend his daughter, calling the arrangement "very standard" in a tweet where he also noted that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was hosting the G-20 summit, agreed, Reuters reported.

And he also turned his attention to Congress.

He chided lawmakers as the Senate reconvened after a week off for the July 4 Independence Day holiday and with the House of Representatives scheduled back in session on Tuesday, reported AFP. Both chambers are scheduled to be in recess the whole of next month.