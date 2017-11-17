Trump fires back at critics of Asia trip

WASHINGTON United States President Donald Trump hit back at critics of his recent Asia trip and vowed a global campaign of "maximum pressure" on North Korea yesterday.

Defending an almost two-week trip to Asia that was long on pomp but - critics say - short on achievements, Mr Trump said he had successfully galvanised opposition to North Korean proliferation.

"I made clear that we will not allow this twisted dictatorship to hold the world hostage to nuclear blackmail," Mr Trump said a day after returning from the marathon trip.

Always keen to garner praise and highlight examples of others showing him respect, Mr Trump said the red carpet rolled out for him in Asia showed that "America is back".

He said: "Everywhere we went, our foreign hosts greeted the American delegation and myself included with incredible warmth and hospitality, and most importantly respect."

Mr Trump and his supporters are fighting a rearguard action against suggestions that the trip was a failure.