Trump has voter support despite poor polls

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has historically low approval ratings, but would still have voters' support in a row with Congress, polls suggested yesterday.

Fresh surveys showed Mr Trump's popularity is languishing - threatening to sap his political capital just weeks into a four-year term.

A Quinnipiac University poll reported 38 per cent of voters think Mr Trump is doing a good job.

Fifty-five per cent believe he is doing a bad job. That is unparalleled for a modern president so early in his term.

Perhaps worse for the White House, 63 per cent of voters said Mr Trump is not level-headed and 55 per cent said he is not honest.

Many in Washington are already looking toward Congressional elections next year, which present a challenge for incumbent Republicans.

But a Pew Research poll released yesterday showed rank-and-file Republicans are still likely to back Mr Trump in an argument with party lawmakers.