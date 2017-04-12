Trump: If China doesn't help, we'll solve North Korea problem ourselves

US President Donald Trump (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping walking together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

UNITED STATES: North Korea is looking for trouble and we'll solve this problem ourselves if necessary, said US President Donald Trump in a tweet yesterday.

"North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!", he tweeted.

He had earlier tweeted that he told President Xi Jinping when they met in Florida last week that if China helped the US to sort out North Korea, it would get a better trade deal.

"I explained to the president of China that a trade deal with the US will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!" he said.

Earlier yesterday, North Korea denounced the US deployment of a naval strike group to the region, warning it is ready for war.

The strike group - which includes the Nimitz-class aircraft supercarrier USS Carl Vinson - cancelled a planned trip to Australia this weekend to head to the Korean peninsula in a show of force.

RECKLESS

"This goes to prove that the US reckless moves for invading the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have reached a serious phase," a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry said according to state news agency KCNA.

"The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US," he said.