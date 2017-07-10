Trump Jr met Russian lawyer linked to Kremlin

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump's eldest son, son-in-law and former election campaign manager met a Russian lawyer linked to the Kremlin soon after Mr Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination last year, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan on June 9, 2016, was the first confirmed private meeting between members of the president's inner circle and a Russian national, the newspaper reported, citing confidential government records and interviews with people familiar with the documents.

Mr Donald Trump Jr. confirmed the get-together in a statement, describing it as "a short introductory meeting" that focused mainly on the issue of child adoption. He said he also asked Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort to take part in the meeting.

A lawyer for Mr Kushner said Mr Trump's son-in-law "briefly attended" the meeting.