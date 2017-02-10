Trump letter to China seeks 'constructive relationship'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump sent a letter to China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday saying he looked forward to working with him "to develop a constructive relationship" that benefits both countries, the White House said in a statement.

The letter also thanked Mr Xi for his congratulatory note on Mr Trump's inauguration and wished the Chinese people a prosperous Year of the Rooster, the statement said.

In response, China said it attaches great importance to China-US ties after receiving Mr Trump's letter. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China commended Mr Trump for sending Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese people and said cooperation between the two countries was the only option.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi have yet to speak directly since Mr Trump took office on Jan 20, although they did talk soon after Mr Trump won the US presidential election in November.