Trump-Macron bromance at the White House has the world talking

Mr Donald Trump (right) wiping a speck of dandruff off French President Emmanuel Macron's shoulder in the Oval Office.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Mr Emmanuel Macron, appeared to have a fine bromance in the White House with plenty of hugging, kissing (chastely) and hand-holding.

Mr Macron is on a three-day state visit where the two leaders discussed the Iran nuclear deal.

They pledged on Tuesday to seek stronger measures to contain Iran, but Mr Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015 nuclear deal.

But what got the world - especially American late-night talkshow hosts talking, was how the meeting was so "touchy-feely".

At one stage, a gushing Mr Trump even leaned over to wipe a speck of dandruff off the French President's "perfect" shoulder during their Oval Office "love-in", express.co.uk reported.

Mr Trump gushed: "They're all saying what a great relationship we have, and they're actually correct, we do have a very special relationship.

"In fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff off you. We have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

There was also a remarkable moment when Mr Trump led his guest's hand as they walked outside the White House.

They shook hands, held hands and clasped hands, The Washington Post reported. Then they embraced, backslapped and shoulder-rubbed.

Mr Macron's visit followed a private dinner between the two leaders and their wives at Mount Vernon on Monday night, a joint news conference in the ornate East Room and a state dinner - the first one Mr Trump has hosted as president.

During the news conference on Tuesday, Mr Macron sometimes touched Mr Trump's arm as he spoke, the Post reporterd.

And when the French President finished his remarks, the leaders shook hands, clasped hands and then patted hands, before pulling each other close for another partial hug.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani yesterday questioned the legitimacy of demands for a fresh nuclear agreement with Teheran.

"Together with a leader of a European country, they say: 'We want to decide on an agreement reached by seven parties.' What for? With what right?" Mr Rouhani said in a speech, reported AFP.

Under Mr Macron's proposal, the US and Europe would agree to block any Iranian nuclear activity until 2025 and beyond, address Iran's ballistic missile programme and generate conditions for a political solution to contain Iran in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

It was unclear whether Mr Macron made substantial progress in his efforts to prevent Mr Trump from pulling out of the 2015 deal.

Mr Rouhani accused Mr Trump of lacking in experience.

"How can he pass judgements on international affairs?"