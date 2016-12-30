Trump makes spat with Obama public with tweets

PALM BEACH :US President-elect Donald Trump stirred a simmering dispute with President Barack Obama on Wednesday, accusing him of derailing a smooth transition with "inflammatory" remarks, before appearing to row back.

Ever since the Nov 8 election, Mr Trump and Mr Obama have tried to bury their political differences in favour of a united public front that would smooth the transfer of power on Jan 20.

But the Republican president-in-waiting unceremoniously cast any cordiality aside in a Twitter tirade from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

He tweeted: "Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks." and "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"

But Mr Trump later appeared to shift focus from his previous comments, stating that the process was going "very, very smoothly".

He said he had spoken to Mr Obama in what he described as "a very nice conversation... appreciated that he called".

"Our staffs have been getting along very well and I'm getting along very well with him other than a couple of statements that I responded to.

"We talked about it and smiled about it and nobody is ever going to know because we are never going to be going against each other," Mr Trump said.

'POSITIVE'

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the call "was positive and focused on continuing a smooth and effective transition". He added that the pair planned to keep in touch over the coming weeks.

Tensions between Mr Trump and the current White House have been growing for weeks as Mr Obama becomes more outspoken about a vitriol-filled election that saw Democrat Hillary Clinton suffer a shock defeat.

Mr Obama - who is still the most popular politician in the country - recently suggested that he may have won a third term were he not constitutionally barred from doing so.