Trump meeting US spy leaders for 'facts' on Russian hacking scandal

PALM BEACH: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday responded to a slew of US election-related sanctions against Russia with a call for the country to "move on" and a conciliatory pledge to meet the American spy chiefs he has harshly criticised.

"It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," Mr Trump said, echoing previous reactions to allegations that his win over Mrs Hillary Clinton was tainted by Russian interference.

"Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation."

President Barack Obama on Thursday ordered a series of diplomatic and economic sanctions against Russia over the hacking which US officials say was aimed at disrupting the November election.