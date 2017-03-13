Trump reaffirms Obamacare repeal plan

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump vowed to press ahead with a controversial plan, slowed down by bickering within his Republican party, to repeal Mr Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

"We are making great progress with healthcare. Obamacare is imploding and will only get worse. Republicans coming together to get job done!" Mr Trump tweeted.

Mr Trump, who spent part of Saturday playing golf in Virginia, told reporters that he spent part of the day strategising with his White House team on the health-care overhaul.

The president has thrown his full weight behind a contested plan by House Republicans to replace Obamacare, battling to overcome resistance from the party's right wing in hopes of meeting a key campaign pledge. On Saturday, he dispatched his top lieutenant, Vice-President Mike Pence, to the southern state of Kentucky to make a pitch for the beleaguered proposal.